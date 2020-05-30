UrduPoint.com
Shahzain Bugti, Bait-ul-Mal MD Visit Kohlu; Distributes Cheques, Wheelchairs Among Disabled Persons

Sumaira FH 18 seconds ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 11:24 PM

Shahzain Bugti, Bait-ul-Mal MD visit Kohlu; distributes cheques, wheelchairs among disabled persons

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Member of National Assembly (MNA) Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti along with Managing Director (MD) of Bait-ul-Mal Aon Abbas Bapi Saturday paid a visit to Kohlu where they distributed wheelchairs and cheques among the especially abled and deserving persons.

Addressing the distribution ceremony, Shahzain Bugti said he would raise his voice at every forum for the welfare of the people of Balochistan including needy and disable persons.

He said special packages would be announced for the provision of electricity, roads, water and health facilities, adding that he was trying to provide basic facilities to the people of his constituency through cooperation of Federal and provincial governments.

On this occasion, tribal leaders Mir Nisar Ahmad Murree, Wadera Balu Khan Maree, SP Capt (retd) Naveed Alam, Rasaldar Major Levies Shair Muhammad Marree, Tehsildar Abdul Samad Marree and district administration officers were present.

Bait-ul-Mal MD Aon Abbas Bapi said the people of Balochistan were patriots and they were being cooperated with security forces to maintain peace in the area as restoration of law and order would bring development and prosperity in the province.

He said it was our top priority to help disabled and needy people in remote areas of Kohlu as per vision of the prime minister.

He said practical steps were being taken in a bid to provide government assistance to the needy people in the most deprived areas.

Meanwhile, Shahzain Bugti and Bait-ul-Mal MD also visited district headquarters hospital Kohlu where medical superintendent of the hospital gave a detailed briefing about the services being extended to the patients.

The Bait-ul-Mal MD assured the hospital's management for all possible assistance to the hospital.

