Shahzain Bugti calls on PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti on Monday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

During the meeting, they discussed the current political situation in the country at length, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The matters related to the relevant ministry also came under discussion.