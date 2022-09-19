UrduPoint.com

Shahzain Bugti Meets MNA Tanveer

Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2022 | 07:06 PM

Shahzain Bugti meets MNA Tanveer

Federal Minister for Anti-Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti here on Monday met Member National Assembly Chaudhry Noorul Hasan Tanveer and discussed country's political situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Anti-Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti here on Monday met Member National Assembly Chaudhry Noorul Hasan Tanveer and discussed country's political situation.

During the meeting, the minister said that the federal government was making all possible efforts to rehabilitate the flood victims, said a news release.

The whole nation will have to work with unity and commitment for the rehabilitation of the flood victims, he said.

Related Topics

National Assembly Flood All Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Biden Says Frerichs Swap Shows US Commitment to Fr ..

Biden Says Frerichs Swap Shows US Commitment to Free Detained Americans Across W ..

39 seconds ago
 PBM distributes ration, relief goods among flood-h ..

PBM distributes ration, relief goods among flood-hit families at Sweet Home

40 seconds ago
 IGP Balochistan inaugurates traffic rules drive to ..

IGP Balochistan inaugurates traffic rules drive to enhance related awareness

42 seconds ago
 Officers performance links with development projec ..

Officers performance links with development projects: CM

44 seconds ago
 United States and Government of Pakistan Partner t ..

United States and Government of Pakistan Partner to Launch Pediatric Vaccination ..

23 minutes ago
 UVAS three flood relief volunteer teams departs to ..

UVAS three flood relief volunteer teams departs to flood-hit areas (Phase-2)

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.