Shahzain Bugti meets MNA Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Anti-Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti here on Monday met Member National Assembly Chaudhry Noorul Hasan Tanveer and discussed country's political situation.

During the meeting, the minister said that the federal government was making all possible efforts to rehabilitate the flood victims, said a news release.

The whole nation will have to work with unity and commitment for the rehabilitation of the flood victims, he said.