Shahzain Bugti mourns death of Mufti Abdul Shakoor in traffic accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Shahzain Bugti expressed his grief over the death of Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor in a traffic accident that occured in Islamabad on Saturday.

In a statement released to the media, Bugti conveyed his sympathy and condolences to the family of Mufti Abdul Shakoor and expressed his deep sadness upon hearing the news of his death.

He also paid tribute to Mufti Abdul Shakoor for his services to religion, politics, and society.

The minister further stated that the void created by the death of Mufti Abdul Shakoor would not be filled soon.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty grant the deceased a high place in Jannah and give patience and strength to his bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.