UrduPoint.com

Shahzain Bugti Mourns Death Of Mufti Abdul Shakoor In Traffic Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2023 | 12:40 AM

Shahzain Bugti mourns death of Mufti Abdul Shakoor in traffic accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Shahzain Bugti expressed his grief over the death of Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor in a traffic accident that occured in Islamabad on Saturday.

In a statement released to the media, Bugti conveyed his sympathy and condolences to the family of Mufti Abdul Shakoor and expressed his deep sadness upon hearing the news of his death.

He also paid tribute to Mufti Abdul Shakoor for his services to religion, politics, and society.

The minister further stated that the void created by the death of Mufti Abdul Shakoor would not be filled soon.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty grant the deceased a high place in Jannah and give patience and strength to his bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Related Topics

Hearing Accident Islamabad Traffic May Family Media Mufti Sad

Recent Stories

Brazil is UAE&#039;s leading trading partner in La ..

Brazil is UAE&#039;s leading trading partner in Latin America: UAE Minister of S ..

17 minutes ago
 Presidents of UAE, Brazil discuss bilateral relati ..

Presidents of UAE, Brazil discuss bilateral relations; regional &amp; internatio ..

32 minutes ago
 Brazil is a strategic partner in UAE&#039;s effort ..

Brazil is a strategic partner in UAE&#039;s efforts to improve food security and ..

1 hour ago
 Visit of Brazilian president allows for deeper coo ..

Visit of Brazilian president allows for deeper cooperation with UAE in a variety ..

1 hour ago
 SpaceX's Dragon Cargo Spacecraft Departs From ISS ..

SpaceX's Dragon Cargo Spacecraft Departs From ISS to Return to Earth - NASA

2 hours ago
 Two soldiers embraced martyrdom, eight terrorists ..

Two soldiers embraced martyrdom, eight terrorists killed in South Waziristan IBO ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.