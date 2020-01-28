Shahzain Bugti name removed from ECL: IHC told

It has been told in Islamabad High Court by federal government that Jamhoori Wattan Party member of National Assembly Shahzain Bugti name has been removed from Exit Control List (ECL)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th January, 2020) It has been told in Islamabad High Court by Federal government that Jamhoori Wattan Party member of National Assembly Shahzain Bugti name has been removed from Exit Control List (ECL).

Case was heard by a single bench of IHC led by chief justice Athar Minallah.Court disposed off the petition after Shahzain Bugti name was removed from ECL.Deputy Attorney General Tayyab Shah told to court that Shahzain Bugti name has been removed from ECL.

Petition is worth hearing since 2014 during this ShahzainBugti name was removed from ECL and now petition has become ineffective, he added.