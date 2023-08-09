Shahzain Bugti pays farewell visit to ANF Headquarters

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti here on Wednesday paid a farewell visit to Anti-Narcotics Control (ANF) Headquarters

Director General (DG) ANF Major General Mohammad Aneeq ur Rehman Malik, Hilal Imtiaz (Military) welcomed the Federal Minister.

Other senior officers of ANF were also present on the occasion.

Appreciating the performance of all departments of the institution, the minister expressed satisfaction and good wishes.

The DG ANF also presented a souvenir to Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti.