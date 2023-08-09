Open Menu

Shahzain Bugti Pays Farewell Visit To ANF Headquarters

Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2023 | 07:09 PM

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti here on Wednesday paid a farewell visit to Anti-Narcotics Control (ANF) Headquarters

Director General (DG) ANF Major General Mohammad Aneeq ur Rehman Malik, Hilal Imtiaz (Military) welcomed the Federal Minister.

Other senior officers of ANF were also present on the occasion.

Appreciating the performance of all departments of the institution, the minister expressed satisfaction and good wishes.

The DG ANF also presented a souvenir to Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti.

