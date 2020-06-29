Shahzain calls on Bilawal; discuss national issues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Jamhoori Watan Party Head Shahzain Bugti Monday called on Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here at Zardari House Islamabad.

During the meeting, both the leaders agreed to have similar strategy on national issues, said a press release.