Open Menu

Shahzeb Chachar To Hold Khuli Kachehri On April 26

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2024 | 11:46 PM

Shahzeb Chachar to hold khuli kachehri on April 26

Superintendent of Police (SP) Headquarter, Shahzeb Chachar on the directives of SSP Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Shaikh to hold a 'Khuli Katchery' on Thursday Baldia Police office to address grievances of the people

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Superintendent of Police (SP) Headquarter, Shahzeb Chachar on the directives of SSP Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Shaikh to hold a 'Khuli Katchery' on Thursday Baldia Police office to address grievances of the people.

According to a police spokesman, Residents of Baldia Police station and other related areas were asked to attend the open court and communicate their problems so that they could be addressed at earliest.

Related Topics

Police Hyderabad Baldia Court

Recent Stories

Robinson, bowlers help New Zealand go 2-1 up again ..

Robinson, bowlers help New Zealand go 2-1 up against Pakistan

1 minute ago
 Heatwave amid Israel's aggression in Gaza brings n ..

Heatwave amid Israel's aggression in Gaza brings new misery, disease risk

6 minutes ago
 Tourism must change, mayor says as Venice launches ..

Tourism must change, mayor says as Venice launches entry fee

6 minutes ago
 Court adjourns Judicial Complex attack case till M ..

Court adjourns Judicial Complex attack case till May 17

6 minutes ago
 Nasreen Noori’s book ‘Popatan Jahra Khwab’ l ..

Nasreen Noori’s book ‘Popatan Jahra Khwab’ launched

26 minutes ago
 Wafaqi Mohtasib inspection team visits Excise and ..

Wafaqi Mohtasib inspection team visits Excise and taxation office

26 minutes ago
AJLAC announces 5th Conference titled ‘People’ ..

AJLAC announces 5th Conference titled ‘People’s Mandate: Safeguarding Civil ..

46 minutes ago
 Pak-US officials engage to enhance trade, investme ..

Pak-US officials engage to enhance trade, investment ties

48 minutes ago
 IBCC to promote educational excellence, expand reg ..

IBCC to promote educational excellence, expand regional presence

47 minutes ago
 Pakistani 'Blue Helmets' serving UN Peacekeeping M ..

Pakistani 'Blue Helmets' serving UN Peacekeeping Mission in DR Congo set to leav ..

48 minutes ago
 Putin says plans to visit China in May

Putin says plans to visit China in May

47 minutes ago
 US reinstates open internet rules rescinded under ..

US reinstates open internet rules rescinded under Trump

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan