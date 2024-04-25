Shahzeb Chachar To Hold Khuli Kachehri On April 26
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2024 | 11:46 PM
Superintendent of Police (SP) Headquarter, Shahzeb Chachar on the directives of SSP Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Shaikh to hold a 'Khuli Katchery' on Thursday Baldia Police office to address grievances of the people
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Superintendent of Police (SP) Headquarter, Shahzeb Chachar on the directives of SSP Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Shaikh to hold a 'Khuli Katchery' on Thursday Baldia Police office to address grievances of the people.
According to a police spokesman, Residents of Baldia Police station and other related areas were asked to attend the open court and communicate their problems so that they could be addressed at earliest.
Recent Stories
Robinson, bowlers help New Zealand go 2-1 up against Pakistan
Heatwave amid Israel's aggression in Gaza brings new misery, disease risk
Tourism must change, mayor says as Venice launches entry fee
Court adjourns Judicial Complex attack case till May 17
Nasreen Noori’s book ‘Popatan Jahra Khwab’ launched
Wafaqi Mohtasib inspection team visits Excise and taxation office
AJLAC announces 5th Conference titled ‘People’s Mandate: Safeguarding Civil ..
Pak-US officials engage to enhance trade, investment ties
IBCC to promote educational excellence, expand regional presence
Pakistani 'Blue Helmets' serving UN Peacekeeping Mission in DR Congo set to leav ..
Putin says plans to visit China in May
US reinstates open internet rules rescinded under Trump
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Court adjourns Judicial Complex attack case till May 176 minutes ago
-
Nasreen Noori’s book ‘Popatan Jahra Khwab’ launched26 minutes ago
-
Wafaqi Mohtasib inspection team visits Excise and taxation office26 minutes ago
-
AJLAC announces 5th Conference titled ‘People’s Mandate: Safeguarding Civil Rights in South Asia ..46 minutes ago
-
IBCC to promote educational excellence, expand regional presence47 minutes ago
-
Pakistan embassy organizes scholarship award ceremony in Kathmandu47 minutes ago
-
SC to hear case pertaining IHC judges' letter on April 3047 minutes ago
-
SC orders removal of barriers outside buildings in Karachi47 minutes ago
-
PFA launches crackdown, impose fine for selling expired drinks, food items47 minutes ago
-
ICRC, Rehab Initiative host diplomatic spouses' tour47 minutes ago
-
Senior Army Commanders visit families of customs' martyrs to condole1 hour ago
-
Poland-Pakistan corporation established on solid foundations: Polish envoy1 hour ago