Shahzeb laid to rest i peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :The youth named Shahzeb who ended his life inside a lockup of Gharbi police station on Sunday by hanging himself, was laid to rest at ancestral graveyard in Mullazai village here on Monday.

Deputy Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mahmood Jan, local PTI leaders and a large number of people from all walks of life attended the funeral.

A joint Fateha was later offered wherein funeral attendants prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

According to police, Shahzeb was under custody at Gharbi police station where he ended his life by hanging himself with his jacket.