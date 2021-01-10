UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shahzeb Murder Case: SC To Hear Pleas Of Shahrukh Jatoi, Others On Monday

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 03:50 PM

Shahzeb murder case: SC to hear pleas of Shahrukh Jatoi, others on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court has fixed Monday (January 11) for hearing pleas of Shahrukh Jatoi and others against the conviction in the Shahzeb murder case.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Maqbool Baqar and comprising Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed will hear the case on January 11. The registrar office of the apex court has issued notices to parties in the murder case.

Twenty-year-old Shahzeb Khan, son of a Deputy Superintendent of Police, was gunned down on the night of December 24, 2012, in Karachi's Defence Housing Society.

The incident had sparked widespread outrage across the country, prompting the then Chief Justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry to take suo motu notice of the murder.

Jatoi, and his friend Siraj Talpur were sentenced to death while his younger brother Sajjad Talpur and their cook Ghulam Murtaza Lashari were awarded life in prison by ananti-terrorism court.

Related Topics

Karachi Hearing Pakistan Murder Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry Chief Justice Supreme Court Suo Motu Police Jatoi January December Afridi Court Housing

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,876 new COVID-19 cases, 2,454 reco ..

38 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives COVID-19 vaccine

2 hours ago

UAE a key economic partner of South Korea: KITA Ch ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 10, 2021 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

78,793 vaccinated against COVID-19 in last 24 hrs ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.