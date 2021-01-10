Shahzeb murder case: SC to hear pleas of Shahrukh Jatoi, others on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court has fixed Monday (January 11) for hearing pleas of Shahrukh Jatoi and others against the conviction in the Shahzeb murder case.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Maqbool Baqar and comprising Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed will hear the case on January 11. The registrar office of the apex court has issued notices to parties in the murder case.

Twenty-year-old Shahzeb Khan, son of a Deputy Superintendent of Police, was gunned down on the night of December 24, 2012, in Karachi's Defence Housing Society.

The incident had sparked widespread outrage across the country, prompting the then Chief Justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry to take suo motu notice of the murder.

Jatoi, and his friend Siraj Talpur were sentenced to death while his younger brother Sajjad Talpur and their cook Ghulam Murtaza Lashari were awarded life in prison by ananti-terrorism court.