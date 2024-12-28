Open Menu

Shaikh Ayaz Remembered On His 27th Death Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan Published December 28, 2024 | 11:40 PM

Shaikh Ayaz remembered on his 27th death anniversary

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) 27th death anniversary of one of Sindh’s greatest literary icons, Shaikh Ayaz was observed on Saturday

Shaikh Ayaz’s poetry is a vibrant tapestry of Sindhi patriotism, resonating with themes of love, resistance, and the indomitable spirit of his people.

He was not just a poet but a voice of defiance against political oppression and social injustices of his era.

His verses gave courage to the oppressed and called for unity among the people of Sindh, emphasizing the rich heritage and cultural pride of the region.

Serving as the Vice Chancellor of Sindh University Jamshoro, Ayaz also played a pivotal role in fostering intellectual growth and nurturing young minds.

Ayaz’s literary works, written in both Sindhi and urdu, are a treasure trove of human emotions and philosophical depth.

From the serene beauty of Sindh’s landscapes to the turbulent tides of political struggles, his words evoke a profound connection to the land and its people.

His poetry reflects his unflinching love for Sindh, a land whose essence he immortalized in every verse.

