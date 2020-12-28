UrduPoint.com
Shaikh Ayaz's 23rd Death Anniversary Observed

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 06:50 PM

Shaikh Ayaz's 23rd death anniversary observed

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :The 23rd death anniversary of renowned poet of Sindh, Shaikh Ayaz was observed on Monday.

A main ceremony of the death anniversary of Shaikh Mubarak Ali popularly known as Shaikh Ayaz was held at Bhit Shah where a large number of literary figures, scholars, poets and members of civil society visited the grave and offered fateha.

Rich tributes were paid to Shaikh Ayaz on his literary contribution which is an enlightened chapter of Sindhi literature after the greatest poet Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai.

Shaikh Ayaz died on December 28, 1997 and had been buried on the brink of "Karar" lake near the shrine of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai at Bhit Shah town of district Matiari.

On the occasion, poetry of Shaikh Ayaz was narrated after laying floral wreaths on his grave.

Shaikh Ayaz had also served as the Vice Chancellor of the University of Sindh in late 1970's.

Meanwhile, Ayaz Melo is being organized here at kafe "Khana Badosh" near Sindh Museum in which a rich tribute would be paid to the great poet of Sindh.

