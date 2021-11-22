UrduPoint.com

Shaikh Badin National Park Road Connected To Hakla-D.I.Khan Motorway

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 06:22 PM

Provincial Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur Monday said that Shaikh Badin National Park road had been connected to Islamabad (Hakla)-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway Western route of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

In a statement, he said that work is in full swing on the road project to Shaikh Badin National Park.

He said that government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Federal Ministry of Climate Change would start eco-tourism project at Shaikh Badin soon.

Faisal Amin said that Shaikh Badin was a national park and has also been notified as a heritage site. "Shaikh Badin has 100s of plant/animal species, referred to as an "ecological island" by experts, he saidHe said that the hill destination would be preserved under protected areas initiative.

