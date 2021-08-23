Shaikh directs to ensure cleanliness in city

Municipal Commissioner Sukkur, Muhammad Ali Shaikh on Monday directed the officials concerned to ensure cleanliness and utilize all available resources to maintain a neat and healthy environment

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Municipal Commissioner Sukkur, Muhammad Ali Shaikh on Monday directed the officials concerned to ensure cleanliness and utilize all available resources to maintain a neat and healthy environment.

Muhammad Ali Shaikh along with officials concerned inspected the sanitary conditions at different areas.

Shaikh stressed the need to work actively in order to ensure provision of civic facilities to the people.