Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed hospital upgraded to Taluka headquarters

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :The Sindh Health Department on Monday notified that the status of Shaikh Hamdan Bin Muhammad Hospital Khanpur Mahar is upgraded to Shaikh Hamdan Bin Muhammad Taluka Headquarters Hospital Khangarh at Khanpur Mahar District Ghotki with immediate effect.

The hospital is upgraded with the approval of the Sindh Chief Minister, according to a handout issued here.