Shaikh Khalil Qaisar elected Chairman Pakistan Yarn Merchants Association

(@FahadShabbir)

Shaikh Khalil Qaisar elected unopposed as Central Chairman of Pakistan Yarn Merchants Association and Sohail Nisar as senior vice chairman for the year 2022-23

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Shaikh Khalil Qaisar elected unopposed as Central Chairman of Pakistan Yarn Merchants Association and Sohail Nisar as senior vice chairman for the year 2022-23.

According to PYMA announcement here on Tuesday, Muhammad Jawed Khanani was elected as vice chairman for Sindh and Balochistan Region and Muhammad Ramzan, vice chairman for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region.

The other members of executive committee from Sind and Balochistan region are Adnan Riaz, Rizwan Diwan, Munir Ismail, Bilal Saleem, Omer Ahmed Shaikh and Ahmed Munaf. Similarly, from Punjab and KPK region, Syed Fahim Mehmood Shah, Moazzam Ali, Humayon Qaisar, Habib Ahmed, Khalid Masood, Muhammad Sajjad and Muhammad Rasheed were elected the members of executive committee.

PYMA AGM will be held on 28th September, 2022 at 3.30 pm.