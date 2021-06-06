UrduPoint.com
Shaikh Rasheed Presented Report To PM On Sindh's Law And Order Situation: Governor

Umer Jamshaid 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 04:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Sunday said that Interior Minister Shaikh Rasheed after his Sindh's visit has presented a report on law and order situation of the province to Prime Minister Imran Khan and let us see what would be decided now.

He stated this while talking to media persons at Governor House here.

The Governor replying to a question said that the Sindh Police was fighting against the dacoits in the province with AK-47 weapons, some of them work and some of them were out-of-order and because of that some jawans have also embraced shahadat.

He said, 'I had presented a report to PM requesting him to order Rangers for assisting the Sindh Police to eradicate dacoits and upon that the PM sent Shaikh Rasheed here.

' Governor Imran Ismail said that the Interior Minister visited the province and met Chief Minister Sindh, Rangers' Director General, Corps Commander Karachi and officers concerned and he had presented a report after his visit to PM added that let us see what happened next.

He further said that maybe the province wanted to deal with the situation on its own and they were also persuadingthe policy of wait and see as to how well they can control the situation.

