Shaikh Rasheed Visits Mazar-e-Quaid, Pays Tributes

Sat 25th December 2021 | 07:16 PM

Interior Minister Shaikh Rasheed Ahmed on Saturday visited the mausoleum of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and paid rich tributes to him on his 145th birthday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Interior Minister Shaikh Rasheed Ahmed on Saturday visited the mausoleum of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and paid rich tributes to him on his 145th birthday.

He laid a wreath and offered Fateha as well as registered his impressions in the visitors book.

Later, talking to media persons on the premises of the mausoleum, he said, 'We have to pledge today to protect the Pakistani minorities to provide them their Constitutional rights, and to provide them all those rights, which all other people are enjoying in the country.

' He said that Muslims in India, Kashmir, UP and Maharashtra were being treated badly.

He said that Quaid's sacrifices and vision helped the people like him to become fifteen-fold minister in the country.

Shaikh Rasheed said that Pakistan would remain on map of the world until the doomsday. He said, 'Pakistan is a reality, which can not be denied.'He further said that Indian Muslims were also praising today the decision of Quaid.

