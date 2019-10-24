Shaikh Rashid Calls On Prime Minister
Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed with him performance of the Railways Ministry
The minister while briefing the prime minister said that PC-1 of 1872 kilometer Karachi-Peshawar ML-1 project had been sent to the Planning Commission and work on this strategically important project would be started next year.
The prime minister said that ML-1 project had great significance in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project and added that progress of railways was a must for the country's progress.
Political situation of the country was also discussed during the meeting.