Shaikh Tajamul-ul-Islam Was A Genuine Thinker, Writer Of Par Excellence: Altaf Wani

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Shaikh Tajamul-ul-Islam was a genuine thinker, writer of par excellence: Altaf Wani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) Chairman Altaf Hussain Wani paid rich tribute to veteran Kashmiri intellectual and the KMS Director Shaikh Tajamul-ul-Islam on his first death anniversary.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the KIIR chief while lauding his peerless contribution to the Kashmir cause, said that islam was one of the pioneers of the freedom struggle who rendered his service for the noble cause while working on political, diplomatic and journalistic fronts.

Terming the deceased as one of the finest resourceful persons of the Kashmiri intellectual community, Wani said, "Sheikh Sahib was a genuine intellectual, thinker and writer of par excellence who had significantly contributed to the field of journalism".

The deceased, he said, was the most sought-after expert on Kashmir.

Wani said that Sheikh Tajamul has left behind an enviable legacy that will continue to inspire and mobilise freedom lovers. His demise, Wani said, had left a huge void that could not be filled easily.

"The deceased would always be remembered as an uncompromising critic of Indian statecraft, politics and above all its belligerent policies towards Kashmir", Wani said

