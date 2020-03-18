Shaikh Zayed Hospital Denies Rumors About Death Of Coronavirus Patient
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 08:51 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Shaikh Zayed Hospital Quetta's Isolation Ward on Wednesday rejected the rumors that a patient had died at hospital due to the coronavirus.
The patient was brought to the hospital from Taftan Border who was tested negative for the coronavirus, Incharge Isolation Ward Dr Abdul Ghaffar said.
The patient however had a cardiac attack last night and died, he added.