Shaikhani Lauds Federal Govt Corporate Farming Policy

Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2024 | 04:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI) Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani has lauded the Federal government’s initiative in crafting a corporate farming policy aimed at advancing Pakistan’s agriculture sector, deeming it commendable.

He underscores the pressing need for the formulation of a National Seed Policy and the enactment of the Agriculture Development Authority Act to facilitate corporate farming in the country.

Highlighting the landscape of land ownership in Pakistan, Shaikhani notes that 90% of landholders possess plots ranging from 5 to 12 acres.

He raises concerns regarding the absence of a statistical or systematic mechanism to ascertain the eligibility of subsidy recipients under the new agriculture policy.

He fears that Without robust data collection, the policy may inadvertently favor large landowners, thereby neglecting smaller cultivators and perpetuating disparities.

Farooq Shaikhani emphasized that Pakistan’s significant agricultural potential, with 40% of its land being flat and cultivable, could effectively address the nation’s food needs.

He advocated for the adoption of international farming technologies, including researched seeds, high-quality pesticides, urea, and modern machinery, to substantially increase crop yields.

Shaikhani stressed the importance of establishing market prices for seeds, urea, pesticides and agricultural commodities, alongside providing subsidies to farmers.

He highlighted the adverse impact of rising production costs and fluctuating crop prices on farmers’ livelihoods and the government’s reputation, emphasizing the need for immediate attention to mitigate these challenges.

He emphasized the necessity for a green revolution to drive agricultural development in Pakistan, advocating for strategic crop selection based on land suitability.

HCSTSI President Farooq Shaikhani, advocated for policies, including the Agriculture Development Policy, to be crafted and executed at the state level, emphasizing their stability and credibility even among international organizations. By decentralizing policy-making, continuity can be ensured, independent of changes in government leadership within the country.

Pakistan Agriculture Hyderabad Chamber

