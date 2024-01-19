Open Menu

Shaista Highlights Changing Lifestyle Of Women

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2024 | 02:00 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Prominent social activist Shaista Khoso Friday emphasized the significance of physical exercise for women, underscoring its heightened importance in the present era.

Speaking at an event here, she highlighted the crucial role fitness centers play in promoting women's health.

She stressed the link between the economic and social empowerment of women and overall societal development.

Advocating for a change in attitudes towards gender discrimination, she urged women to allocate time for regular exercise in parks and fitness centers, emphasizing the positive impact on both physical and mental health.

Shaista highlighted the changing lifestyle dynamics, emphasizing that, unlike previous decades, contemporary women engage less in physical work.

She shared that customer priorities now include weight loss, physical fitness, mental well-being, and an active lifestyle.

