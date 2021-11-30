UrduPoint.com

Shaista Pervaiz Malik Pays Rs20,000 Fine Over Violation Of ECP Code Of Conduct

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 03:25 PM

Shaista Pervaiz Malik pays Rs20,000 fine over violation of ECP code of conduct

A district monitoring officer had imposed fine on the PML-N leader contesting by-election on NA-133—the seat that fell vacant after demise of her husband Pervaiz Malik.  

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 30th, 2021) Shaista Pervaiz Malik, the PML-N candidate, paid a fine of Rs20,000 for violating code of conduct of Election Commission of Pakistan during the ongoing campaigns for upcoming by-elections in NA-133, a local private tv reported on Tuesday.

The district monitoring officer imposed the fine on Shaista Malik who deposited the fine amount with the treasury.

The seat of NA-133 fell vacant after the demise of PML-N MNA Pervaiz Malik. PML-N leadership nominated Shaista Pervaiz Malik—the wife of Pervaiz Malik, as candidate to contest on the said seat.

The elections are due on December 5.

According to a statement, the ECP released the final polling scheme for the National Constituency NA-133 and setup overall 254 polling stations and 821 polling booths.

The commission declared 21 polling stations as most sensitive and 199 other polling stations as sensitive. There are total 4,40,485 registered voters in the Constituency.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Fine Wife December TV NA-133

Recent Stories

UAE announces 65 new COVID-19 cases, 77 recoveries ..

UAE announces 65 new COVID-19 cases, 77 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

21 minutes ago
 PIA to add four new aircraft to its fleet next yea ..

PIA to add four new aircraft to its fleet next year in February

1 hour ago
 Philippines imposes travel ban on 7 more countries ..

Philippines imposes travel ban on 7 more countries over Omicron variant

1 hour ago
 'Miracle' rescue of Japan man after 22 hours at se ..

'Miracle' rescue of Japan man after 22 hours at sea

1 hour ago
 NEPRA to hold public hearing today on recent hike ..

NEPRA to hold public hearing today on recent hike in power traffic

1 hour ago
 German constitutional court rules partial lockdown ..

German constitutional court rules partial lockdown lawful

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.