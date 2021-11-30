Shaista Pervaiz Malik pays Rs20,000 fine over violation of ECP code of conduct

(@FahadShabbir)

A district monitoring officer had imposed fine on the PML-N leader contesting by-election on NA-133—the seat that fell vacant after demise of her husband Pervaiz Malik.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 30th, 2021) Shaista Pervaiz Malik, the PML-N candidate, paid a fine of Rs20,000 for violating code of conduct of Election Commission of Pakistan during the ongoing campaigns for upcoming by-elections in NA-133, a local private tv reported on Tuesday.

The district monitoring officer imposed the fine on Shaista Malik who deposited the fine amount with the treasury.

The seat of NA-133 fell vacant after the demise of PML-N MNA Pervaiz Malik. PML-N leadership nominated Shaista Pervaiz Malik—the wife of Pervaiz Malik, as candidate to contest on the said seat.

The elections are due on December 5.

According to a statement, the ECP released the final polling scheme for the National Constituency NA-133 and setup overall 254 polling stations and 821 polling booths.

The commission declared 21 polling stations as most sensitive and 199 other polling stations as sensitive. There are total 4,40,485 registered voters in the Constituency.