Shaista Pervaiz Malik Wins NA-133 Seat

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 11:30 PM

Shaista Pervaiz Malik wins NA-133 seat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Shaista Pervaiz Malik won National Assembly (NA-133) seat in the by-election amid very low turnout of voters here on Sunday.

According to unofficial results of all the 254 polling stations, Shaista Pervaiz Malik, candidate of PML-N, secured a total of 46,811 votes, while the PPP candidate Aslam Gill stood second by grabbing a total of 32,313 votes.

Despite normal weather conditions in the city and weekly holiday of Sunday,the voters did not participate actively in the polling process and their turnoutremained as low as 18.59 percent.

More Stories From Pakistan

