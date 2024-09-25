Shakai dam to usher in socio-economic development: DC

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Lower Muhammad Nasir has underlined the need for timely completion of Shakai dam which would lead to socio-economic development of the area.

Accompanied by District Police Officer (DPO) Farmanullah Wardag, the DPO during a visit to the dam assessed the pace of construction work.

He said that the district administration was committed to the success of this major initiative which needed to be completed timely for raising the living standard of people through opening of new avenues of development after its completion.

During the visit, DPO Farmanullah also conducted a detailed review of the security situation and expressed satisfaction in this regard.

Station House Officer SHO Inamullah provided a briefing on security measures and expressed commitment to the safety of people.

