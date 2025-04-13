Open Menu

Shakarganj Sugar Mills Sealed Over Unpaid Dues To Growers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Shakarganj Sugar Mills sealed over unpaid dues to growers

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) The district administration Jhang on Sunday took decisive action against Shakarganj Sugar Mills, sealing the facility for failing to pay millions of rupees to sugarcane growers. Despite receiving notices, the mill authorities ignored the directives, prompting the administration to intervene.

Shakarganj Sugar Mills, located in Jhang District, Punjab, Pakistan, is one of the largest sugar mills in the country. The company, established in 1967, is a major player in the sugar, food, and milk industries. With two manufacturing facilities in Jhang and a registered head office in Lahore, Shakarganj Limited is a publicly traded company listed on the pakistan stock exchange.

APP/dba/378

