Shakargarh District Bar Association Protests Blasphemous Sketches Printing

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 06:44 PM

Shakargarh District Bar Association protests blasphemous sketches printing

The Shakargah District Bar Association (DBA) lodged strong protest at Kutchery Chowk against blasphemous sketches published in France

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :The Shakargah District Bar Association (DBA) lodged strong protest at Kutchery Chowk against blasphemous sketches published in France.

The participants, led by the District Bar President Chaudhry Zain ul Abideen Toor, were carrying agitational banners and placards against French President.

They also chanted slogans against France.

The protestors said that such acts against the Prophet (PBUH) could not be tolerated. They urged that the government should also take solid steps at the diplomatic level.

The rally started from Kutchery Chowk Shakargarh, passed through Noorkot Chowk, Darman Chowk, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital and ended at Kutchery Chowk.

