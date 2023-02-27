Shakeel Abro posted as ADC-I Hyderabad

Shakeel Ahmed Abro, an officer of Ex-PCS (BS-18) presently posted as Secretary Board of Revenue was transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC-I) Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Shakeel Ahmed Abro, an officer of Ex-PCS (BS-18) presently posted as Secretary board of Revenue was transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC-I) Hyderabad.

According to the notification, Shakeel Ahmed Abro has been posted as ADC-I Hyderabad against an existing vacancy with immediate effect and until further orders.