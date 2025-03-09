SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Swabi, Muhammad Azhar on Sunday said that Senator Mushtaq Ahmed’s brother, Shakeel Khan was fatally shot by a neighbor during a violent altercation.

He said the incident took place when a dispute erupted between a father and son in the neighborhood.

"Shakeel Khan was going to mediate and resolve the conflict when the accused, Kamran, opened fire. Prior to this, Kamran had allegedly killed his own father," said the DPO.

The firing also left one person injured. The police officer further stated that the suspect, Kamran, is reportedly a drug addict and has an unstable mental condition.

DPO Muhammad Azhar assured that the suspect’s arrest would be ensured soon and that justice would be served.