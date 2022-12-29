Shakeel Bhatti Appointed As CEO MWMC
Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2022 | 09:14 PM
Punjab government has appointed Shakeel Ahmad Bhatti as Chief Executive Officer of Waste Management Company Multan.
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab government has appointed Shakeel Ahmad Bhatti as Chief Executive Officer of Waste Management Company Multan.
According to notification, BS-18, Deputy Secretary Livestock, and Dairy Development department government of Punjab Shakeel Ahmad Bhatti was transferred and posted as CEO MWMC on a deputation basis against a vacant post.
Chief Secretary Punjab has issued a notification of appointment.