Shakeel Bhatti appointed as CEO MWMC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab government has appointed Shakeel Ahmad Bhatti as Chief Executive Officer of Waste Management Company Multan.

According to notification, BS-18, Deputy Secretary Livestock, and Dairy Development department government of Punjab Shakeel Ahmad Bhatti was transferred and posted as CEO MWMC on a deputation basis against a vacant post.

Chief Secretary Punjab has issued a notification of appointment.