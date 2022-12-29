UrduPoint.com

Shakeel Bhatti Appointed As CEO MWMC

Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2022 | 09:14 PM

Shakeel Bhatti appointed as CEO MWMC

Punjab government has appointed Shakeel Ahmad Bhatti as Chief Executive Officer of Waste Management Company Multan.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab government has appointed Shakeel Ahmad Bhatti as Chief Executive Officer of Waste Management Company Multan.

According to notification, BS-18, Deputy Secretary Livestock, and Dairy Development department government of Punjab Shakeel Ahmad Bhatti was transferred and posted as CEO MWMC on a deputation basis against a vacant post.

Chief Secretary Punjab has issued a notification of appointment.

Related Topics

Multan Government Of Punjab Punjab Company Shakeel Post Government

Recent Stories

Serbian President Cancels High Alert for Armed For ..

Serbian President Cancels High Alert for Armed Forces - State Media

7 minutes ago
 CPO directs foolproof security of Chinese engineer ..

CPO directs foolproof security of Chinese engineers

7 minutes ago
 Authorities direct to take strict action against s ..

Authorities direct to take strict action against smog SOPs violators

7 minutes ago
 Naval Chief Amjad Khan Niazi urges business commun ..

Naval Chief Amjad Khan Niazi urges business community to explore blue economy po ..

7 minutes ago
 21 killed, 946 injured in 903 RTCs in Punjab

21 killed, 946 injured in 903 RTCs in Punjab

7 minutes ago
 3 soldiers martyred, 2 terrorists killed in Kurram ..

3 soldiers martyred, 2 terrorists killed in Kurram fire exchange: ISPR

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.