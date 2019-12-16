UrduPoint.com
Shakeel Qadir Posted As Additional Chief Secretary KP

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 08:32 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Seasoned bureaucrat, Shakeel Qadir Khan has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary Khyber Pakthunkhwa, reads an official notification issued here on Monday by Establishment Division.

According to the notification signed by chief secretary KP, the competent authority has posted Shakeel Qadir (BPS 20) as Additional Chief Secretary KP against the vacant post on arrival from NDU (National Defence University).

Meanwhile, the competent authority has also transferred Secretary P&D KP, Atif Rehman (BS-20) as secretary finance in the public interest with immediate effect.

