Shakeel Shaikh Appointed As Federation Of Pakistan Chambers Of Commerce And Industry's Health Committee Convener

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 07:44 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Anjum Nisar has appointed Shakeel Ahmed Shaikh as a Convener of chamber's Central Standing Committee on Healthcare and Medical Devices for the year 2020.

Shaikh is a member of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry and founder chairman of Healthcare Devices Association of Pakistan, said press release on Wednesday.

On his appointment as Convener FPCCI Committee, he has thanked Mian Anjum Nisar and assured that committee would work in coordination with FPCCI leadership.

