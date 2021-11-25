UrduPoint.com

Shakeel Ur Rehman, Others Submit Comments Against Show Cause Notices

Chief Editor of a national media house Mir Shakeel ur Rehman on Thursday submitted his answer to Islamabad High Court (IHC) in response to the contempt of court show cause notice in matter pertaining to publishing of controversial statement of ex-chief Gilgit Baltistan Rana Shamim

Journalist Ansar Abbasi and editor of the said newspaper Aamer Ghauri also submitted their comments to the court in the same matter.

However, Rana Shamim couldn't submit his reply to the court so far against the show cause notice.

The court had summoned all the respondents and directed them to appear in person on November 30.

