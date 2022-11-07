UrduPoint.com

Shakeela Malik Defends Ph.D Thesis

Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Shakeela Malik defends Ph.D thesis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Shakeela Malik, a student of Qurtaba University has completed her Ph.D in education by successful defense of here thesis here. Title of her research dissertation was "Impact of perceived organizational support on university teachers' effectiveness".

Dr. Shakeela Malik's Ph.

D defense was held yesterday at the Qurtaba University, where she defended her thesis successfully, on which she was awarded the Ph.D degree.

Dr. Shakila Malik completed her Ph.D thesis under the supervision of Associate Professor Dr. Rahim Khan, whereas her external examiner was Prof. Dr. Khalid Khurshid of Bahauddin Zakaria University, Multan, while Dr. Hakeemullah, Dr. Asma and Controller of Examinations Mujibur Rahman were also present on the occasion.

