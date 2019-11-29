UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shakeup In Federal Bureaucracy

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 11:07 PM

Shakeup in federal bureaucracy

A major shakeup in the federal bureaucracy by the government, deputed Yousuf Naseem as Secretary Interior

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th November, 2019) A major shakeup in the Federal bureaucracy by the government, deputed Yousuf Naseem as Secretary Interior. Ali Raza Bhutta deputed Secretary Poverty Alleviation, Habib ur Rehman Gillani as Secretary Railways, Afzal Lateef as Secretary Industries, Hassan Nasir Jami as Secretary Aviation Division.Notifications of all the reshuffles have been issued by the cabinet division.

