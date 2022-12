PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) has nominated Shakil Waheedullah Khan, a renowned political and social worker as Chairman of the party for City District Peshawar, said a notification issued by the Provincial Chairman QWP, Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Thursday.

He has been asked to assume charge of his office with immediate effect.