Shakil Qadir Condoles Assassination Of Bank Manager

Shakil Qadir condoles assassination of bank manager

Chairman Board of Directors, Bank of Khyber (BoK), Additional Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shakeel Qadir Khan Wednesday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the killing of bank manager, Muhammad Sardar Awan in the robbery incident in Chamkani Branch

In a press statement issued here, Shakeel Qadir Khan expressed his deep condolences with the bereaved family and termed it a true act of valor by Muhammad Safdar Awan, who lost his life in the line of duty.

It is pertinent to mention that the bank manager immediately pressed the alarm to inform the authorities the moment he realized about the robbery upon which the robbers opened fire, severely injuring him and the cashier Hashtam Khan.

"Although senseless evil acts of this kind are hard to comprehend, we grieve and heal together as a team" said Shakil Qadir Khan, "We will remember Safdar Awan as a brave banker who put his duty first ending up trading his life for people's money," he added.

May Allah Almighty rest his soul in peace and grant courage to his family to bear this loss with fortitude. BOK family prays for the speedy recovery of the cashier Hashtam Khan, who was injured during the unfortunate incident in Chamkani branch.

It is also pertinent to mention here that the family of the deceased employee during duty will be compensated as per Bank of Khyber policy, which is 100 percent waiver on all outstanding loans, the family will receive last drawn monthly gross salary for 5 consecutive years per month and lump sum payment of life insurance based on the cadre of the deceased employee (amount ranges between Rs 2.5 M to 5 M in case of natural death and in case of accidental death the same amount gets doubled.

A lump sum payment of provident fund and gratuity is also paid to the family.

