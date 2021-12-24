UrduPoint.com

Shakila Khalid Chaudhry Takes Oath As MNA

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 01:07 PM

Shakila Khalid Chaudhry takes oath as MNA

Shakila Khalid Chaudhry from Pakistan Muslim League (N) on Friday took oath as Member National Assembly (MNA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Shakila Khalid Chaudhry from Pakistan Muslim League (N) on Friday took oath as Member National Assembly (MNA).

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri administered the oath at start of the session.

She was elected as a member of the lower house on reserved seats for women.

The house also offered Fateha for the departed soul of former senator Mufti Abdul Sattar.

Related Topics

National Assembly Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Women Mufti From

Recent Stories

Spanish orchestra makes music from recycled junk

Spanish orchestra makes music from recycled junk

55 seconds ago
 13 passenger buses seized for flouting Covid SOPs ..

13 passenger buses seized for flouting Covid SOPs in multan

57 seconds ago
 Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin swears in as Senator

Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin swears in as Senator

7 minutes ago
 A man killed by train in Mian Channu

A man killed by train in Mian Channu

7 minutes ago
 Teenage boy killed in marriage party

Teenage boy killed in marriage party

12 minutes ago
 Three motorcycle lifter arrested

Three motorcycle lifter arrested

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.