Shakila Khalid Chaudhry takes oath as MNA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Shakila Khalid Chaudhry from Pakistan Muslim League (N) on Friday took oath as Member National Assembly (MNA).

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri administered the oath at start of the session.

She was elected as a member of the lower house on reserved seats for women.

The house also offered Fateha for the departed soul of former senator Mufti Abdul Sattar.