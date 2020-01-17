Shakila urges PDMA, C&W Depts to accelerate relief work in snow, rain hit areas

Member, provincial assembly Balochistan (MPA) Shakila Dehwar on Friday said efforts were being continued to provide relief to people in snow and rain hit districts including Mastung and Kalat

Talking to APP here, Shakila Dehwar, leader of Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) said that she was personally monitoring relief activities being carried out for effectees in heavy snowfalls and rain hit areas.

Relief work was being done with the coordination of provincial government and district administration, she said adding each and every steps will be taken to help out snow and rain hit people.

The MPA said that survey to estimate about the losses due to heavy snowfall and rains was also being conducted for provision of compensation to the affectees.

She expressed dissatisfaction over the slow pace of relief activities of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the work should be done on fast track to avoid human disaster in affected areas, she added.

Shakila Dehwar appealed to the PDMA and Communication and Works (C&W) departments to accelerate relief work on emergency basis in affected areas in order to reduce the suffering of affectees.