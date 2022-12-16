UrduPoint.com

Shakir Dawar Assumes Charge As CPO

Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2022 | 07:16 PM

Shakir Dawar assumes charge as CPO

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Shakir Hussauin Dawar assumed the charge as new City Police Officer(CPO) of Multan and held a meeting with subordinates here on Friday.

In his maiden official interaction with police officials in Multan, Dawar asked SHOs to focus on community policing and listen to the problems of the visitors with complaints patiently and attentively.

He asked senior police officers to devise an effective police patrolling strategy and exercise zero tolerance policy against criminals.

He warned officials of action in case of their involvement in corruption, illegal confinement and torture.

