Shakir Hussain Dawar assume additional charge as DG Safe City

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Inspector General of Police (IGP), Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, transferred and appointed DIG Law and Order/Commandant Capital Police College Shakir Hussain Dawar as the additional charge Director General (DG) Safe City, Islamabad.

According to an ICT Police spokesperson the newly appointed DG Safe City took charge.

He said upon assuming his respective position, DG Safe City Shakir Hussain Dawar met with all staff members and conducted a detailed briefing about various branches.

He said DG visited all branches and issued appropriate instructions for further improvement.

He also directed officers to enhance the efficiency of Safe City cameras through the use of modern technology and improve surveillance and monitoring systems across the city, he added . He said Shakir emphasized the need to improve e-challan, traffic management systems, “Pukar-15” helpline, and other services, and encouraged all officers to work hard with dedication.