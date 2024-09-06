Open Menu

Shakir Hussain Dawar Assume Additional Charge As DG Safe City

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2024 | 10:50 PM

Shakir Hussain Dawar assume additional charge as DG Safe City

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Inspector General of Police (IGP), Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, transferred and appointed DIG Law and Order/Commandant Capital Police College Shakir Hussain Dawar as the additional charge Director General (DG) Safe City, Islamabad.

According to an ICT Police spokesperson the newly appointed DG Safe City took charge.

He said upon assuming his respective position, DG Safe City Shakir Hussain Dawar met with all staff members and conducted a detailed briefing about various branches.

He said DG visited all branches and issued appropriate instructions for further improvement.

He also directed officers to enhance the efficiency of Safe City cameras through the use of modern technology and improve surveillance and monitoring systems across the city, he added . He said Shakir emphasized the need to improve e-challan, traffic management systems, “Pukar-15” helpline, and other services, and encouraged all officers to work hard with dedication.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Technology Traffic Nasir All

Recent Stories

Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

5 hours ago
 Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

5 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death ..

PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister

5 hours ago
 Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of ..

Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos

6 hours ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception t ..

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan

7 hours ago
 Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

7 hours ago
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Cham ..

PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup

10 hours ago
 Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect a ..

Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..

10 hours ago
 Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

10 hours ago
 SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendmen ..

SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid

11 hours ago
 LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen ..

LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan