UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shakir Shujabadi Wishes For S.Punjab Province In His Life

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 05:30 PM

Shakir Shujabadi wishes for S.Punjab province in his life

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Underlining the need of South Punjab province, legendary Saraiki poet, Shakir Shujabadi, said that he wished to see establishment of new province in his own life.

Speaking at a ceremony held in connection with his 63rd birthday, the celebrated poet said that South Punjab province was his dream and he wanted it to be materialized in his life.

" I'm much ill. I wish to see South Punjab province dream to be fulfilled in my life." he said adding that it would remove the deprivations of the masses of the region.

Shakir Shujabadi informed that establishment of the province will strengthen the centre adding that it was dire need of the hour which will benefit our generations to come.

The iconic poet stressed that govt should work for the development of art and culture.

On this occasion, Provincial secretary Information, Raja Jahangir in a message extended Punjab CM hearties felicitation on the poet's birthday.

He stated that Sardar Usman Buzdar had asked for a detailed report about Shujabadi's health and other issues.

He maintained that the ailing poet would be extended treatment facilities besides employment for his son.

Folk singer Sobia Malik sang songs on the occasion.

A cake was also cut to celebrate Shujabdi's birthday.

Related Topics

Punjab Government Employment Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

President Of Djibouti National Parliament & Comman ..

19 minutes ago

‘No crowd will be there during PSL 6th edition, ..

27 minutes ago

Balochistan to set up culture and tourism offices ..

21 minutes ago

Cross-Channel traffic smooth in France as Brexit k ..

21 minutes ago

791 parliamentarians submit assets' statements so ..

24 minutes ago

Step afoot to provide development opportunities to ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.