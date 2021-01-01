Shakir Shujabadi wishes for S.Punjab province in his life

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Underlining the need of South Punjab province, legendary Saraiki poet, Shakir Shujabadi, said that he wished to see establishment of new province in his own life.

Speaking at a ceremony held in connection with his 63rd birthday, the celebrated poet said that South Punjab province was his dream and he wanted it to be materialized in his life.

" I'm much ill. I wish to see South Punjab province dream to be fulfilled in my life." he said adding that it would remove the deprivations of the masses of the region.

Shakir Shujabadi informed that establishment of the province will strengthen the centre adding that it was dire need of the hour which will benefit our generations to come.

The iconic poet stressed that govt should work for the development of art and culture.

On this occasion, Provincial secretary Information, Raja Jahangir in a message extended Punjab CM hearties felicitation on the poet's birthday.

He stated that Sardar Usman Buzdar had asked for a detailed report about Shujabadi's health and other issues.

He maintained that the ailing poet would be extended treatment facilities besides employment for his son.

Folk singer Sobia Malik sang songs on the occasion.

A cake was also cut to celebrate Shujabdi's birthday.