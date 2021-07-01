Shakoor for creating awareness among women on anti harassment act 2019

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law Fazl Shakoor Khan Thursday underlined the need for creating awareness among women on anti harassment act 2019 so that they could protect themselves at work places.

Talking to KP head of Ombudsman, Rakhshanda Naz here at her office, he said the government appointed a female ombudsman to give sense of protection and respect to working females, adding that females present their issues to KP ombudsman without any hesitation which helps to resolve their social issues on priority basis.

He said the provincial government was taking pragmatic measures to ensure implementation of anti harassment act 2019 at work places while measures are being taken to enhance the capacity of investigating and surveillance teams besides creating awareness among masses on existing laws and judicial system.

The minister said that awareness among females on anti harassment act was imperative so that they could use it for their protection and culprits could be punished.

He said females constituted half of the country's population and were performing their role effectively adding that their protection was prime responsibility of the government.

Later, Woman Ombudsman Raskhshanda Naz briefed the minister about the functioning of the ombudsman and the problems being faced by the institution. The Minister assured to resolve all the issues on priority basis.