UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shakoor For Creating Awareness Among Women On Anti Harassment Act 2019

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 05:10 PM

Shakoor for creating awareness among women on anti harassment act 2019

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law Fazl Shakoor Khan Thursday underlined the need for creating awareness among women on anti harassment act 2019 so that they could protect themselves at work places.

Talking to KP head of Ombudsman, Rakhshanda Naz here at her office, he said the government appointed a female ombudsman to give sense of protection and respect to working females, adding that females present their issues to KP ombudsman without any hesitation which helps to resolve their social issues on priority basis.

He said the provincial government was taking pragmatic measures to ensure implementation of anti harassment act 2019 at work places while measures are being taken to enhance the capacity of investigating and surveillance teams besides creating awareness among masses on existing laws and judicial system.

The minister said that awareness among females on anti harassment act was imperative so that they could use it for their protection and culprits could be punished.

He said females constituted half of the country's population and were performing their role effectively adding that their protection was prime responsibility of the government.

Later, Woman Ombudsman Raskhshanda Naz briefed the minister about the functioning of the ombudsman and the problems being faced by the institution. The Minister assured to resolve all the issues on priority basis.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Women 2019 All Government

Recent Stories

Pogacar powers to victory in stage 5 of Tour de Fr ..

26 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 1,037 new coronavirus cases, 40 d ..

41 minutes ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi signs MoU with United Arab Emira ..

56 minutes ago

Work permits for Golden Residency holders launched

1 hour ago

UAE, Austria sign agreement to avoid double taxati ..

1 hour ago

Emirati Genome Programme, SEHA partner to ramp up ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.