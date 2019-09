Shaktoi area in District South Waziristan declared as Tehsil

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has declared Shaktoi area in District South Waziristan as Tehsil with immediate effect said an notification issued by Revenue and Estate Department here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has declared Shaktoi area in District South Waziristan as Tehsil with immediate effect said an notification issued by Revenue and Estate Department here on Monday.

The said Tehsil shall consist of 25 mouzajat namely, Shaktoi, Karach Khel, Wrosta Bazina, Sarkhawral, Khalaqi Mela, Bobarr, Zadrana, Nargosa, Larimai, Kachkai, Sherama, Spina Mela, Shaga, Pamana, Alwarai Shabi Khel, Buder Khullah, Khurilai Shabi Khel, Punga Shabi Khel, Sharkai Shabi Khel, Shana Punga, Shodia Kai, Sezha, Tangi Umar Khel, Zangarra and Zangarai.