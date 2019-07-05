UrduPoint.com
Shalamar Gardens Escapes List Of World Heritage In Danger

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 12:28 AM

The World Heritage Committee (WHC) of UNESCO, accepting the Punjab government stance about measures taken for preservation of historical Shalamar Gardens, did not include it in the list of World Heritage in Danger

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ):The World Heritage Committee (WHC) of UNESCO, accepting the Punjab government stance about measures taken for preservation of historical Shalamar Gardens, did not include it in the list of World Heritage in Danger.

According to a spokesperson for Punjab Minister for Higher Education and Tourism Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz, the proceedings in this regard took place at the 43rd meeting of the committee held at Baku, Azerbaijan.

The minister represented Pakistan at the WHC meeting, which reviewed an alleged damage to Shalamar Gardens due to Metro Train project.

The minister listed the government initiatives, taken to preserve the historical site. After the representation, the WHC did not include the gardens in the List of World Heritage in Danger.

On this occasion, Raja Yasir Humayun said that the heritage committee accepted Pakistan's stance, which was a success. The Pakistanis government is taking steps to attract international visitors, the minister said adding that the government had taken various measures to preserve the heritage.

The committee comprising representatives of 21 countries will conclude its proceedings on July 10.

