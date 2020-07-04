UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shalimar Express Collides With Luggage Train, No Loss Of Life Reported

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 11:40 PM

Shalimar Express collides with luggage train, no loss of life reported

RAHIM YAR KHAN, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Shalimar Express collided with a stationary luggage train near Jheeta Bhatta railway station, on Saturday.

According to details, Shalimar Express was travelling to Lahore from Karachi when it collided with the luggage train.

As a result, the up and down railway tracks were blocked and the other trains were stopped at various railway stations.

Railways officials and Police reached the accident site and started investigation.

According to railways sources, relief train has been sent to restore the rail traffic and clear the tracks.

The passengers remained safe and no loss of life was reported in the accident.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Accident Police Traffic SITE From

Recent Stories

Minorities enjoying equal rights : Minister

3 minutes ago

Child pornographer convict approaches Supreme Cour ..

3 minutes ago

Significant drop in Corona cases observed in feder ..

3 minutes ago

US Activities in Georgia's Lugar Labs Breach Both ..

3 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed tours model farms in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago

High Commissioner apprises key stakeholders of bus ..

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.