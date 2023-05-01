Shalimar express stop restored at Nawabshah Railway station

A grand welcome was accorded to Shalimar Express running between Karachi and Lahore arrived at Nawabshah here today after the restoration of the Nawabshah stop, the railway authorities and passengers showered flowers on the engine of the train

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :A grand welcome was accorded to Shalimar Express running between Karachi and Lahore arrived at Nawabshah here today after the restoration of the Nawabshah stop, the railway authorities and passengers showered flowers on the engine of the train.

According to railway authorities, the Nawabshah stop of Shalimar Express was terminated after previous torrential rain during the rail track remained submerged under water for months.

Railway officials said that the passengers would avail the facility to travel in the morning hours due to which citizens accorded a warm welcome after the restoration of stop at a long period.

On arrival of the train, the train was received by railway officials Nadeem Khatak, Sikandar Bakhrani, Musharraf Majeed, Shehzad Umrani and a large number of citizens while welcome banners were also installed at the station.