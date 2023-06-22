Shalimar Express Train to run via Faisalabad from July 01

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Railways will operate 27-Up/28-Down Shalimar Express Train via Faisalabad to Karachi instead of Sahiwal to facilitate passengers from July 01.

PR sources said on Thursday the train will leave Lahore and Karachi at the same time 6:00 am for its destinations via Faisalabad.

On its way to Karachi, the train will reach Faisalabad at 8:10 a.m.

and will leave after 5 minutes. The train will reach at Karachi at 12:55 in the night.

Whereas, on its way to Lahore, Shalimar Express Train will reach Faisalabad at 09:45 pm while it will reach Lahore at 11:55 p.m.

It is pertinent to mention that the train has been equipped with best facilities. The train will comprise AC Parlour, AC business,AC Standard and comfortable economy class coaches to facilitatethe citizens.