Shalimar Police trace out two lost boys

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Shalimar police on Thursday reunited two boys with their families who went missing from sector F-10.

According to police spokesman, the organizer at a religious seminary `Jamia Masjid and Umre Farooq' Abdul Rehman informed the police about the missing of two boys Umer Siddique and Abdul Razzaq who were sent to bring some food from a shop, but did not return.

Following which SP (Saddar) Muhammad Omer Khan constituted a special team to trace them.

The team headed by ASP (Shalimar) Rana Abdul Wahab including Station House Officer of Shalimar police Muhammad Bashir and others started their efforts and succeeded to trace them within four hours by using modern technology.

IGP Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed have appreciated the performance of the police team.